Knocked out by red light runner

Lindsay Facer, of Roslyn, surveys the intersection of Princes and Rattray Sts where he was knocked unconscious and badly injured by a red light runner. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

If Lindsay Facer had been hit by a car "quite probably " he would be dead.

Instead he was hit by a mountain bike rider "going like hell" to try to run the red lights.

"How much worse would it have been if it was a car," he said.

About 10 years ago, Mr Facer was walking to collect some dry-cleaning after work at about 5.30pm.

It was a fine day, and he was waiting at the Exchange intersection of Princes and Rattray Sts.

"I was waiting at the lights for the ‘green man’ to cross."

When the pedestrian signal turned green he stepped on to the crossing "and that’s the last I remember".

Mr Facer was hit with such force he was knocked unconscious.

He saw nothing, heard nothing, felt nothing, but when he came to he was lying on the road several metres from the intersection being treated by an ambulance crew.

"He [the cyclist] went over the handlebars and head-butted me in the head and that is what knocked me out."

Mr Facer emerged with serious injuries, all because of someone trying to rush the lights.

He had a double concussion, "one on one side of my head where I was hit and another on the other side where I hit the road".

He had three broken ribs, torn knee cartilage and had to have stitches for a large cut on his face.

Later he had to have knee replacement surgery as the cartilage was gone.

It has been about 10 years since his accident but he still noticed risky behaviour on the roads.

"It makes me wild. "

As someone who had been injured by a red light runner it made him "very angry" when he witnessed road users making poor decisions.

"Maybe I should carry a loaded red paint ball gun and shoot it into their windscreen, instead of the blood of an unfortunate pedestrian, " Mr Facer said.