Knowledge of vaka, the sea to be shared

Ancient sea skills will be shared during a talk at Tuhura Otago Museum on Saturday.Called "Navigating Moana Nui", listeners will go on a Pacific Island voyage of discovery.

Papa Mata Taurarii, of the island of Ma’uke in the Cook Islands, and Papa Toni Tekie, of Tuvalu, will share their knowledge of building vaka, a type of canoe.

Papa Mata Taurarii started his apprenticeship by observing his father when he was just five years old.

At first he just observed and listened to his father, and after a time he started to get the feel of the material.

After selecting a suitable tree, spiritual preparation or prayer would take place before the tree was cut down.

"We call it a pure for start off, and then all the work starts, the beginning, always start with a pure, in the Maori they call it a karakia."

"We call it the pure in the Cook Islands, so we start with the spiritual preparation for the tree."

Papa Toni Tekie said after construction of the vaka an important stage was a test of seaworthiness.

"You’ve got to capsize the canoe, deliberately capsize because you will find out is it seaworthy, are the lashings all corded, and if it is good, it is good to go."

Vaka were used first and foremost for fishing, but could also be a chance to simply enjoy the lagoon, he said.

"There are times when a family needed a time-out from the mainland, they hop on their canoe, they have a wee picnic elsewhere."

As well as sharing their knowledge of vaka construction, the two will provide insights into some of the items in Tuhura Otago Museum’s internationally significant Pacific collection.

The talks will take place in the Pacific Cultures Gallery at 11am and 2pm on Saturday.