Leith counts down to 3 Peaks race

The tracks have been prepared and runners are warming up as the 3 Peaks Mountain Race returns for the 41st time on Sunday.

The event, organised by the Leith Harrier and Athletic Club, includes three options — the 26km 3 Peaks race, a 55km 3 Peaks Plus 1 version and an 11km race over Mt Cargill from Sullivan’s Dam.

Leith Harrier and Athletic Club president Chris Sole said volunteers and athletes were primed for the challenge.

He thanked the Green Hut Group for their work clearing tracks and encouraged all entrants to enjoy the race.

"Enjoy your race, have fun, immerse yourself in the vibe, while putting in an effort of which you can be proud."

Race director Steve Tripp said there were over 560 entries, including an increased number of female participants.

There were also many entries from outside New Zealand including France, Switzerland, Germany, US and the UK and Australia.

Last-minute entries for other than the 11km race are still open by visiting 3peaksmountainrace.com

