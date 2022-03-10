Long library contribution recognised

Years of support for Dunedin Public Libraries’ events, especially the annual music festival, has earned Paul Allen special recognition.

Mr Allen recently received the 2021 Dunedin Public Libraries Citation, recognising his role as the official photographer, performer and volunteer for the Nook & Cranny Music Festival since its inception and playing a significant part in its success and longevity.

A talented photographer, Mr Allen has for years recorded key moments in Dunedin's recent history, and much of his spare time is spent photographing protests, marches, festivals and celebrations throughout the city.

The citation is awarded each year to a local resident who has made a long and outstanding contribution to the libraries’ collections, services or programmes.

Library Services director Bernie Hawke said Mr Allen was a "selfless supporter of library events, and staff and the community have benefited significantly from his expertise and willingness to help others".

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins formally awarded the citation last week at a private award ceremony at the City Library.

Mr Hawkins said it was important to acknowledge the role of dedicated volunteers like Mr Allen.