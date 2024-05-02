Many successes in a year of community growth

Taieri Network kaihono hapori (community connector) Teresa Christie is bringing people together on the plain. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Growing community on the Taieri Plain is the focus of the Taieri Network.

Kaihono hapori (community connector) Teresa Christie said her first year in the role was very successful.

"We have a good team of volunteers behind us and a great board, a really supportive board."

Mrs Christie said listening to the community was important.

An example was elderly people struggling to get transport for groceries or to visit a friend.

This issue has worsened due to a reduction in the number of local taxis.

Mrs Christie had heard some taxi companies were adding surcharges to drive from Dunedin to Mosgiel to pick up passengers.

After researching alternative passenger solutions, she created a list of transport options, printed with sponsorship from the Taieri Lions Club.

The back of the list has a magnetic strip so it can be put on a fridge door.

"I’ve contacted them all, they all do short trips and they all do that extra mile."

For example, the operators were able to help someone elderly with groceries if it was pouring with rain.

Mrs Christie has a busy time ahead with several activities coming up.

In collaboration with Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust, the network is running a free workshop for parents and caregivers on recognising and supporting teenagers through mental health challenges.

A series of cooking lessons in collaboration with SuperGrans will focus on preparing wholesome dishes as well as providing a supporting environment for participants to connect, learn and enjoy delicious meals together, she said.

Plans for Matariki on the Taieri are also coming together.

In collaboration with Te Whare Tapa Whā ō Taieri, a community event, static display and a second event centred on the theme of "Tuakiri — Identity" is planned.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz