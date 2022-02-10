Markings proposed to ease use of shared paths

Markings reminding people to slow down, give space and keep dogs close are proposed for Macandrew Bay. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Permanent shared pathway markings may be installed along Otago Peninsula.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency introduced new surface markings in response to concerns regarding conflicts between path users and to inform them about expected behaviour.

The Dunedin City Council is trialling the markings on the harbourside shared paths.

Council transport planner Helen Chapman spoke at the recent Otago Peninsula Community Board meeting, held virtually, to ask board members for their feedback on the proposed locations.

Some of the markings remind people to slow down, give space, keep left, keep dogs close, stay alert when passing and move to the side when stopped.

Council staff visited the sites and maps of the proposed locations were provided to the board.

Board chairman Paul Pope was particularly pleased to see "slow" and "slow zone" signs near the Broad Bay Reserve as it was a popular spot for children and families.

Overall, the board was supportive of the proposal, but members asked why there were no markings past Weir St, off Harington Point Rd.

"There’s nothing relating to the area from the Otakou Fisheries wharf around past Tamatea Rd and to the bottom of the tank traps up to Taiaroa Head," Mr Pope said.

"That was one of the first paths that was done."

There was a view that the Harington and Otakou communities were often a bit left out, he said.

Ms Chapman said that when staff visited the site there were fewer path users there.

"The standard of path out there, because it was done quite a long time age, it’s lower than some of the newer sections," she said.

People expected the area where markings were installed to be of a certain standard, she said.

"But we can look to put some out there if you think that would be helpful to the community."

Board member Edna Stevenson agreed with Mr Pope.

The end of the peninsula, beyond Portobello, was often forgotten and the families who lived there needed to feel they were part of the wider peninsula community rather than being isolated, she said.

"So I think it’s important that we have that same signage all the length of the peninsula."

Board member Hoani Langsbury said as buses travelled to Taiaroa Head it was not unusual for visitors to get off near Te Rauone and walk there.

Mr Pope said once the Te Rauone Beach redesign was done, it was expected to be a destination site for visitors.



