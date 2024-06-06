Matariki show for organ fest

City Choir Dunedin’s "Visions of Heaven" concert will be part of the New Zealand Organ Association Festival, coming up over Matariki weekend, June 27-30.

City Choir Dunedin, guided by conductor David Burchell, is known for performing classics of the repertoire as well as major new compositions by New Zealand composers.

The choir loved to work with young aspiring soloists and in this concert, on June 28, from 5.30pm, at St Paul’s Cathedral, they will be joined by soprano Cathy Sim, tenor Alex McAdam, baritone Kieran Kelly and organist Jeremy Woodside.

The theme of the organ festival, "Rising Stars", is echoed in City Choir Dunedin’s "Visions of Heaven" performance, of 19th-21st century repertoire.

Burchell said the concert was conceived as an opportunity to show the St Paul’s Cathedral organ in one of the key roles for which it was designed — the accompaniment of choral music.

Being Matariki, a heavenly theme seemed appropriate. Three anthems with depictions of a Christian heaven, simultaneously providing a prominent role for the organ, were chosen.

These anthems will be complemented by three pieces on the theme of the celestial heavens, including a work composed by Aucklander Chris Artley specifically reflecting on the Matariki constellation.

The choral items will be interspersed with organ solo pieces with heavenly titles.

Tickets available online via the Eventfinda website, or phone 0800 289 849.

Cash sales are available at MusicWorks, Lower Stuart St, or at the door.