Military VIP to visit city

Lieutenant general The Right Honourable Sir Jerry Mateparae — the former governor-general of New Zealand, chief of the NZ Defence Force and NZ high commissioner to the United Kingdom — will visit Dunedin on November 29 to honour the city’s veterans and its war dead.
The visit is being co-ordinated by Montecillo Trust deputy chairman colonel (retired) Roger McElwain, who said it was great to have Sir Jerry in town.
"We are very lucky that he is available to spend this time with us," Mr McElwain said.
Sir Jerry’s visit to Dunedin will also involve time spent with Professor Sir Jim Mann at the University of Otago.
Mr McElwain said the re-naming ceremony would take place at Montecillo at 11am on November 29, and the Upper Junction war memorial re-dedication would be at 2.30pm on the site of the former Upper Junction School high above North Dunedin.
The re-dedication will be followed at 3.30pm by afternoon tea at North East Valley Normal School.