Military VIP to visit city

Looking forward to the re-dedication of the historic Upper Junction war memorial (and former school) site after a busy day of clean-up on Saturday are (from left) Otago Military History Group members Eleanor McDuff and Peter Trevathan and neighbours John and Mary-Jane Campbell, with Theo Campbell (7 months). Photo: Brenda Harwood

Excitement is high among Dunedin’s military history community and the Dunedin RSA, as they prepare to welcome a VIP with local military connections for two special ceremonies later this month.

Lieutenant general The Right Honourable Sir Jerry Mateparae — the former governor-general of New Zealand, chief of the NZ Defence Force and NZ high commissioner to the United Kingdom — will visit Dunedin on November 29 to honour the city’s veterans and its war dead.

Sir Jerry Mateparae. Photo: The New Zealand Herald

He will officiate at the re-naming of two wings at Montecillo Veterans Home and Hospital, in honour of the late Dame Dorothy Fraser and brigadier (retired) Brian McMahon, before leading a re-dedication ceremony at the newly restored Upper Junction war memorial site.

The visit is being co-ordinated by Montecillo Trust deputy chairman colonel (retired) Roger McElwain, who said it was great to have Sir Jerry in town.

"We are very lucky that he is available to spend this time with us," Mr McElwain said.

Otago Military History Group members Peter Trevathan (left) and Eleanor McDuff were among a cheerful group of nine volunteers who spent Saturday putting the final touches on the refurbished Upper Junction war memorial site, ready for re-dedication. Photo: Brenda Harwood

Sir Jerry has a personal connection with Mr McMahon, the pair having served together in the military and maintained family connections.

Sir Jerry’s visit to Dunedin will also involve time spent with Professor Sir Jim Mann at the University of Otago.

Mr McElwain said the re-naming ceremony would take place at Montecillo at 11am on November 29, and the Upper Junction war memorial re-dedication would be at 2.30pm on the site of the former Upper Junction School high above North Dunedin.

An information panel describes the service history of Lance Corporal Andrew Paisley, who died in 1917 and was buried in Belgium. Paisely was one of 17 men with connections to Upper Junction who were killed in World War 1 and are commemorated in its war memorial site.

The re-dedication ceremony will involve a discussion of the history of the site by Sir Jerry, thanks offered to the many people and organisations involved in restoring the site, the recital of The Ode and the playing of the Last Post and Reveille. The public is welcome to attend; people are warned to leave plenty of time, as parking is tricky at Upper Junction.

The re-dedication will be followed at 3.30pm by afternoon tea at North East Valley Normal School.

