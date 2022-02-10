Mischief, fun at the fore in magical tale

Summer sunshine may come and go, but the Bard’s most exuberant play shines bright in the hands of the Dunedin Summer Shakespeare team.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream director Kim Morgan and co-director Shaun Swain, working with a talented cast of professional and emerging performers, have created a fast-paced, high-spirited romp that brings the fun to the fore.

There are three groups whose worlds collide in A Midsummer Night’s Dream — the nobles and young lovers, the bumbling "Mechanicals" rehearsing their play, and the King and Queen of the Fairies and their attendants.

The mixed-up young lovers are wonderfully played by Swain (Lysander), Rosie Collier (Helena), Miriam Noonan (Hermia), and Alfie Richardson (Dimitrius) — all marvellously silly, while engaging our sympathies.

Andrew Pirie-Brinsely is a stern and decisive Theseus, Erica Julian is a queenly Hippolyta, and Brent Caldwell embodies Estreus.

The Fairies, magnificently led by Barbara Power (Titania) and Matt Wilson (Oberon) as the quarrelling King and Queen, are a delightful presence.

In the role of Puck, Jessica Latton is elegant, sinuous and just a little bit fiendish as she delights in creating havoc among the mortals at her master’s bidding.

Tomuri Spicer adds fantastic musical flourishes as the First Fairy, enhancing the magical atmosphere.

The Mechanicals troupe are an endless source of delight as they stumble through their own play rehearsal and into the path of Puck.

Nick Tipa shines as the unfortunate Bottom, hilariously transforming from actor to ass, singing Titania awake with a raucous rendition of Nessun Dorma, and in a truly epic death scene.

His fellow Mechanicals match his energy, led by a delightful Phil Grieve as hapless troupe leader Quince and Tom Makinson hamming it up as Flute.

Costumes by Sofie Welvaert beautifully evoke the many characters, aided by technical design from Matthew Morgan, and stage management from Bronwyn Wallace.

To sit in warm sunshine in the upper Dunedin Botanic Garden as the delightful tale of love, mischief and magic unfolded was a treat indeed.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

Dunedin Summer Shakespeare

Sunday, February 6

Upper Dunedin Botanic Garden

Reviewed by Brenda Harwood