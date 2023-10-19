Monologues focus on ups and downs

Actors (from left) Kay Masters, Gloria Harris, Campbell Thomson and Doug Leggett will present Geoff Smith’s (right) new collection of monologues next week for the Taieri Dramatic Society. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The day-to-day ups and downs of ordinary lives form the basis of a new collection of monologues by local playwright Geoff Smith.

Entitled You’re All Covered in Muck!, the eight monologues on relatable topics — some based on personal experiences — will be performed for the Taieri Dramatic Society next week, at the Mosgiel’s Fire Station Theatre.

Four experienced actors, Gloria Harris, Campbell Thomson, Doug Leggett and Kay Masters, will present two monologues each, in four distinct styles — soliloquy, dramatic, operatic and comic.

Matters discussed by the characters in the pieces range from character Tom fretting that his nosy neighbours will hear the siren of the ambulance and Daphne losing her cool and throwing a plate into the sink, to Arthur explaining why he prefers to wear a black hat bearing the words "bah humbug" at Christmas.

Smith has been part of the local theatrical scene for more than 50 years, playing a variety of roles for all of Dunedin’s major theatrical societies, including the now defunct Fortune Theatre.

He has directed theatre restaurants for Musical Theatre Dunedin, the Dunedin Opera Company and The Really Authentic Gilbert and Sullivan Performance Trust.

For the Taieri Dramatic Society, Smith has directed popular shows Dad’s Army and The Vicar of Dibley. He also wrote and directed his own play, Bangers-n-Mash, for the Taieri Dramatic Society in 2018.

- The Taieri Dramatic Society presents Geoff Smith’s You’re All Covered in Muck! on October 27 and 28 at 7.30pm and October 29 at 2pm at Fire Station Theatre.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz