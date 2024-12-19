MP's view: Heading into a bright new year as turnaround begins

Photo: Getty Images

There’s no doubt that 2024 has been another tough year financially for both households and businesses.

‘‘Survive until 25’’ has been the mantra.

There are now unquestionably the signs of green shoots with interest rates and inflation moderating and tax relief delivered, reflecting some long overdue fiscal discipline from the coalition.

Fortunately for us all, the economic cavalry is assembling. It’s setting out from the place where it always arrives from in this country, Rural New Zealand.

Last week’s Situation and Outlook Report for the Primary Sector (SOPI) showed a significant 7% lift in projections for the June 2025 year to $57billion. That represents a staggering 81% of our merchandise exports, led by surges in returns from our dairy and horticulture sectors.

Like many others, the farming sector has been doing it tough for some time now and there will be considerable catch up and incurred debts to clear, but at least all the signs are strongly in the right direction.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of this turnaround.

Mark Patterson. Photo: ODT files

While this may seem detached from Dunedin or other urban centres, it is not. It’s a truism that when farming does well, New Zealand does well.

Every dollar spent by farmers is multiplied by $6 as it circulates around the community.

Eventually this money winds up in the pockets of retailers, vehicle and machinery sales, engineering firms, etc, and creates jobs.

Ultimately, this starts to flow into government coffers left to us bereft by Labour.

Finally, as we come to the end of the year, I would like to wish everyone a safe and enjoyable festive season.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out or interacted with me throughout the year.

It’s a genuine privilege for me, even though it has unquestionably been a bumpy ride for us in Dunedin.

While it has been a tough year for many, we can genuinely look forward to a more prosperous new year.

The prospects are not only surviving but thriving in 2025.

- Mark Patterson