Service to community

Otago Military History Group (OMHG) members and friends took part in the New Zealand Remembrance Army’s "Cleaning to Remember" day recently, giving service graves a spruce up at Andersons Bay Cemetery.

Volunteers Shona Ledgerwood (left) and Isobel Nicholls were among those who worked to clean headstones in the cemetery’s military section before tomorrow’s Anzac Day commemorations.

The Anderson’s Bay Cemetery will host the Posy Laying service from 9.30am which will culminate in Girl Guides, Brownies, Pippins and Scouts laying rosemary posies on the soldiers’ graves.

OMHG member Eleanor McDuff said those who took part in the cleanup "enjoyed the work, and felt they had made a contribution to maintaining the memory of those interred there".

Many OMHG members will also take part in a variety of Anzac Day services across the city, including a service at Upper Junction RSA Reserve at 12.30pm tomorrow.

Services have been held at the site for several years, since the group completed restoration of the reserve and attendance has gradually increased from OMHG members and some locals to include residents of the area, including Opoho and North East Valley.