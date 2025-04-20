Art of sailing ‘makes me feel alive’

Ewan Lambrechts, 18, of Dunedin, is pursuing his passion for sailing. Photo: Sam Henderson

A passion for the ancient art of sailing has inspired a young local to give back.

Ewan Lambrechts recently returned from volunteering on the Spirit of New Zealand, a three-masted barquentine that takes young people out on the water to learn about seamanship, teamwork and self-discovery.

The vessel is run by the Spirit of Adventure Trust, which regularly takes up to 40 teenagers aged from 14 to 16 into the Hauraki Gulf and beyond.

"We teach the kids about the ocean and how to sail this beautiful tall ship."

Mr Lambrechts has now volunteered five times.

He began as a trainee and has now stepped up to the role of leading hand.

As a leading hand, he teaches newcomers the basics of sailing as well as the heritage of tall ships.

"I absolutely love it, especially when we are under way and we are speeding along.

"It’s what makes me feel alive."

Ewan Lambrechts enjoys using old-style Polaroids to capture his sailing experiences. Photo: Ewan Lambrechts

Five-day "discovery voyages" bring high school students and their teachers on board.

They learn about navigation, ocean conservation and the history of sailing.

Mr Lambrechts helps them overcome nerves when climbing the rigging and encourages them to appreciate the ship’s place in maritime tradition.

He hopes to continue volunteering even after moving to Auckland next month to work at sail-making company Doyle Sails, which also manufactures sails for the Spirit of NewZealand.

He is keen to climb the ranks of the trust and has his sights set on further tall ship adventures.

He believes keeping classic seamanship alive is crucial for preserving maritime heritage.

"I always try to remind them how lucky we are to actually be sailing this ship.

"There’s not a lot of these ships around in the world and there’s not going to be a lot of them in the future."

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz