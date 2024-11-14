New centre for families

Photo: Simon Henderson

About 100 people gather at the opening of Whānau Āwhina Plunket’s new community hub last week. The building has been given the name Kotahitaka, which means unity of togetherness.

At the official opening, which included a blessing by mana whenua, upoko or chief of Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki at Karitāne Matua David Ellison showed a picture of his father Thomas Rangiwahia Mutu Ellison, who was the first ‘‘Plunket baby’’, known as Baby Tommy.

He expressed happiness that the organisation that had its beginnings in Karitāne had redressed the status of midwives and healers Mere Harper and Ria Tikini, both of Kāi Tahu and Kāti Huirapa, as being valued founding members alongside Dr Frederic Truby King. Plunket chief executive Fiona Kingsford said the new hub combined services such as playgroups, antenatal classes, injury prevention and volunteer home visiting as well as offering four clinic rooms and areas for community groups under one roof.

The space also had ample car parking and space for like-minded community providers to offer services for families.