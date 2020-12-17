Thursday, 17 December 2020

New constellation to guide arts policy

    By Brenda Harwood
    1. The Star

    Dunedin artists Ross Sinclair (left) and Katrina Thompson (seated) are thrilled at the...
    Dunedin artists Ross Sinclair (left) and Katrina Thompson (seated) are thrilled at the installation of the first of 77 steel stars they have created to form a giant sculpture on the dam face at Ross Creek reservoir. The first star was set in place with assistance from Wainwright Stonemasons foreman Donal Hickey (right). PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD
    The first of 77 steel stars created by Dunedin artists Katrina Thompson and Ross Sinclair was installed at Ross Creek reservoir on Tuesday.

    With assistance from Wainwright Stonemasons foreman Donal Hickey, the 20kg powder-coated steel star was placed on a rock cairn overlooking the dam face at the reservoir — where people will be able to examine it up close.

    There will be two other display plinths beside public walkways, with the remaining stars to be placed across the dam face in patterns mirroring the southern constellations, in a large-scale sculpture entitled All From Water.

    Thompson was excited to have the installation phase of the project under way, and said the stars on the dam face should be placed during January.

    "The dam face is a huge blank canvas, it’s the perfect setting for our concept."

    The $120,000 project is a pilot for Dunedin City Council’s new Art and Creativity in Infrastructure Policy.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter