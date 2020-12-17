New constellation to guide arts policy

Dunedin artists Ross Sinclair (left) and Katrina Thompson (seated) are thrilled at the installation of the first of 77 steel stars they have created to form a giant sculpture on the dam face at Ross Creek reservoir. The first star was set in place with assistance from Wainwright Stonemasons foreman Donal Hickey (right). PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The first of 77 steel stars created by Dunedin artists Katrina Thompson and Ross Sinclair was installed at Ross Creek reservoir on Tuesday.

With assistance from Wainwright Stonemasons foreman Donal Hickey, the 20kg powder-coated steel star was placed on a rock cairn overlooking the dam face at the reservoir — where people will be able to examine it up close.

There will be two other display plinths beside public walkways, with the remaining stars to be placed across the dam face in patterns mirroring the southern constellations, in a large-scale sculpture entitled All From Water.

Thompson was excited to have the installation phase of the project under way, and said the stars on the dam face should be placed during January.

"The dam face is a huge blank canvas, it’s the perfect setting for our concept."

The $120,000 project is a pilot for Dunedin City Council’s new Art and Creativity in Infrastructure Policy.