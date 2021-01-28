Thursday, 28 January 2021

New library complex for S. Dunedin

    1. The Star

    South Dunedin is to get a purpose-built library and community complex.

    The Dunedin City Council will demolish the existing buildings on the corner of King Edward St and Macandrew Rd to make way for a new single-storey, purpose-built facility.

    Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said it would be a special facility for locals and visitors.

    Council community services general manager Simon Pickford said it would include a library and customer service space, meeting rooms, provision for a cafe, makers/creative space, an IT learning centre and a recording studio.

    An atrium area would provide a space to gather and could be used as an informal performance/event space.

    The council announced in March 2019 it had bought the site.

    A new build had been dismissed as too expensive, but once the council took over the buildings when tenants moved out last year, it became clear significant work was needed, including extensive asbestos removal.

    That meant re-using existing buildings would cost 50% more than a new building.

    Instead, $11.56 million has been included in the draft 10-year plan 2021-31 budgets to construct a new building.

    It is hoped demolition can start mid-2021, and the library complex is expected to open in the 2023-24 year.

    In the meantime, the lease for the temporary library and community facility in the Cargill Enterprises building on Hillside Rd has been extended until June 30, 2022.

