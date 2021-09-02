New loos in council plan

The two-cubicle long-drop at Outram Glen.PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

New toilet facilities at Outram may be a little closer.

The need to address pressure on parking and toilet facilities at Outram Glen was raised recently by Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Martin Dillon (The Star, August 12).

He said the closure of the Mosgiel pool over coming months while rebuilding took place was likely to increase the visitor numbers at the popular swimming spot.

With up to 1000 people a day visiting Outram Glen in summer, the two-cubicle long-drop toilets were not enough to cope, he said.

In response to a Star request for comment, a Dunedin City Council spokesman said the public toilets at Outram Glen were on Otago Regional Council land and the toilets, together with the access road leading to them, were maintained by the DCC.

“Demand for new public toilets has been considered as part of the DCC’s 10-year plan, and a renewal of the existing toilet at Outram Glen (either by refurbishment or replacement) is planned.

‘‘This work is prioritised based on need and the condition of existing facilities.

“DCC will be liaising with the community board and Otago Regional Council as plans for the refurbishment progress,” the spokesman said.

No comment was made on the parking issue.