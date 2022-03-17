New play explores the lies we tell ourselves and others

Shining a light on the baggage in our minds is Marea Colombo in Gaslight Me. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A comedic slant on the stories we tell ourselves and others is at the heart of a new play that will have its debut next week.

Gaslight Me is performed by Marea Colombo, directed by Bronwyn Wallace and co-written by the pair.

Colombo said the play delved into friendships and past relationships as well as the relationship people had with themselves and society.

“We are exploring the lies we tell ourselves and others.”

Wallace said gaslighting was traditionally about one person manipulating another in a relationship.

“But actually, what are other ways that we are lied to in our lives and where we believe certain things, and who’s doing it to us or are we doing it to ourselves?”

As well as being part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival the play is also a Dunedin Pride Month event.

“We are just so stoked to be part of it,” Wallace said.

Colombo said thatshe loved being ableto tell queer stories.

“What does it mean to be a woman? What does it mean to be a good partner? What does it mean to be a good queer woman?”

People could have multiple “scripts” for their lying.

“So when you’ve got multiple scripts interacting with one another, that means that you, you know, you’re kind of always trying to find the right script to the right scenario.”

Gaslight Me will be staged at the New Athenaeum Theatre from March 23-26, at 7.30pm.



SIMON.HENDERSON@thestar.co.nz



