Octagon event to fly the flag for Scotland

A group of Highland dancers perform at a previous St Andrew’s Day celebration. Photo: The Star files

The Octagon will ring with the sights and sounds of Scotland this Saturday, as the Dunedin-Edinburgh Sister City Society celebrates St Andrew’s Day and the 50th anniversary of the sister-city relationship.

Society member Simon Vare said the event, which would run from 10am-3pm in the Octagon, would include a broad range of Scottish-themed activities, including have-a-go Highland games, speed porridge, stone lifting and carrying, Highland dancing and musical entertainment.

"For the full St Andrew’s Day experience, be in the Octagon promptly to enjoy the opening of the celebrations, and wear some tartan to fly the flag for Scotland," Mr Vare said.

The day will feature an exciting line-up of live entertainment including Dunedin Harmony Chorus, Dunedin Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, Catgut & Steel, Ghillie Callum Junior Club Dancers, City of Dunedin Pipe Band, Grumpy Scotsman Trio, piper Qwenton Mackenzie, Bob Scott, Tangle Trio, poet laureate David Eggleton, and visiting Scottish troubadour Bill Mullen.

"Another highlight of the event will be a dramatic, captivating haggis ceremony, led by Ian Setter."

Mr Vare said the society was thrilled to have strongmen Te Ngaru Wehi, of Dunedin, and Callum McConachy, of Invercargill, who would be lifting the "stones of manhood" and demonstrating stone carrying and strongman events.

Alongside the busy programme of performances, events and activities, the St Andrew’s Day celebrations will also offer the chance to sample a diverse range of food and drink.

Established in July 1974, and revitalised by then-mayor Sukhi Turner in 2004, the society maintains Dunedin’s strong links with Edinburgh and promotes the Scottish feel of the city through events such as the St Andrew’s Day celebration.

Since 2007, St Andrew’s Day has been marked on November 30 with a celebration of Scottish culture, food, drink, music and dancing.

In the past six years, the event has had renewed vigour, adding a wider range of traditional and contemporary activities for all ages.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz