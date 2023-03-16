You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Opera Otago presents comic operetta An Incomplete Education, by Emmanual Chabrier, from March 22-25 at Hanover Hall.
Arriving home on their wedding night, young newlyweds discover that for all their schooling, they have yet to tackle the most vital subject — the birds and the bees!
With stage direction by Kim Morgan, musical direction and accompaniment by David Burchell, and costumes by Maryanne Smyth, the action unfolds in a contemporary setting, tinged with pre-revolutionary French flourishes. Sung in English.