Opera Otago presents comic operetta An Incomplete Education, by Emmanual Chabrier, from March 22-25 at Hanover Hall.

Arriving home on their wedding night, young newlyweds discover that for all their schooling, they have yet to tackle the most vital subject — the birds and the bees!

With stage direction by Kim Morgan, musical direction and accompaniment by David Burchell, and costumes by Maryanne Smyth, the action unfolds in a contemporary setting, tinged with pre-revolutionary French flourishes. Sung in English.