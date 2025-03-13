Art reinventing the animal kingdom

Artsenta artists Ange Wijkstra (left) and Pinns Sharp reinvent the animal kingdom in their art works, created for the Dunedin Fringe Festival Artsenta showcase The Em-paw-rium. Photo: supplied

The animals are morphing and changing in the Artsenta laboratory, with new hybrid creatures the order of the day.

Artists at Artsenta have been given creative license to rejoice in and reinvent the animal kingdom, with the results to be exhibited as part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

In a statement, an Artsenta spokesperson said the exhibition, dubbed The Em-paw-rium, was "a fantastical and immersive celebration of animals, pets, wellbeing and the power of the imagination".

Artsenta artist Pinns Sharp, who has crafted creatures from harakeke including tuatara, a skink and a taniwha, likes working with natural fibres, as they can return to the earth.

Fellow Artsenta artist Ange Wijkstra loves cats and the exhibition gives her the chance to create something new — part cat and part lion — using a mosaic technique.

Director Paul McLellan-Smith said at least 30 artists would be presenting works of all shapes and sizes as part of the exhibition.

The Em-paw-rium

Artsenta Pop-up Gallery, 462 Princes St, March 13-21, 10am-4pm on week days.