Lens on expression

Photo: supplied

A sophisticated and nuanced blend of choreography, comedy and complexity is set to delight audiences during the Dunedin Fringe Festival. Manage Your Expectations is a dance-led theatre piece performed by Eliza Sanders, of the House of Sand, that explores universal human experiences.

Manage Your Expectations debuted at the New Zealand Fringe Festival in 2024 where it won the Outstanding Solo Performance and Tour-Ready San Diego Fringe awards, as well as receiving six other award nominations, including Best in Fringe and Most Innovative Work.

Manage Your Expectations

Tuesday and Wednesday, March 18, 19

6pm each night

Te Whare o Rukutia

20 Princes St Dunedin