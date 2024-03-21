Musical healing

Sharing one’s own story of trauma and healing in the form of a musical is no small undertaking.

So the challenge for Therapy performers Chelsea McRae, of Dunedin, and Mario Sadra-de Jong, of Christchurch, was to "write what you know".

Developed as a postgraduate assignment for McRae at the University of Otago last year, Therapy is a one (and a-half) woman musical which centres on a visit to a therapist’s office with hope of a quick fix for dizzy spells.

The show’s protagonist spends a few sessions laughing about intrusive thoughts, discussing the weird side of grief, and attempting to convince her audience she is not that crazy.

"This show is somewhat of a love letter to those on a mental health journey or supporting a loved one through theirs.

"It’s based on my own story," McRae said.

Therapy will run at the New Athenaeum Theatre from today until Saturday, at 8pm.

Content warning: discusses sexual assault and suicide, and uses strong language. Recommended R13.