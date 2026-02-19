Opinion: busy times, hard times for many

Students have every right to expect warm, dry and well-ventilated housing. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Dunedin has been pumping!

From thousands taking part in the Masters Games, to students flooding back for the academic year — our city has been full.

It was great to meet hundreds of new students at Tent City.

Many would also have been at the "Zoo" to watch the Highlanders win their opening round of Super Rugby.

Good luck to Jamie Joseph!

While many first-years are settling into warm, modern halls of residence, too many returning students are moving back into flats that could do better.

Rental properties must now meet New Zealand’s Healthy Homes standards.

Warm, dry and well-ventilated housing isn’t a luxury — it’s the baseline for health, wellbeing and academic success.

Under National, landlords got billions in tax breaks while students were still stuck in cold, damp flats.

Landlords have obligations around heating, insulation and ventilation and students have every right to expect those standards to be met.

I am also concerned about the proposal to close several post offices in and around Dunedin, including Brockville and the Octagon.

Post Office services are located in many communities and are often used by people who cannot easily move between suburban centres.

My grandfather was a postmaster and I value the role of post services in our communities.

Closing the Brockville branch would further isolate a suburb that already faces transport and access challenges.

For many residents, particularly older people and those without easy car access, this local service is essential.

The proposal to close the Octagon post office is bizarre.

The Octagon is the heart of our city, a hub for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

Cruise ship passengers regularly send parcels and postcards from central Dunedin. It doesn’t make sense to remove it from a highly populated area.

Life is getting harder under National, the last thing communities need is more pressure on essential services.

Dunedin deserves warm homes, strong communities and accessible public services.

Labour will keep pushing to protect all three.