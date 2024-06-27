Opinion: programme gives aid to renters

We know that the more children are moved around houses (and schools) during their early years, the harder it is for them to find their feet later in life.

And we know that there are many other hidden costs in moving that often set our finances back a good couple of years. No-one needs that!

Reasons for moving could be the loss of a job, mental health issues, an "adverse life event" like a breakup or family violence, things just not going right with the landlord or alcohol or drug use.

It could be the uncertainty and inexperience that comes from getting out of prison.

It might even be as simple as this being the one place you could find, but the lawn and garden maintenance has defeated you.

Most of us are only a couple of weeks/one or two bad moments away from our finances breaking. And the worst thing that can happen — on top of all the stress that’s already there — is having to move houses.

Sustaining Tenancies is a support programme for people who are struggling to hold on to the lease for their home.

Sustaining Tenancies covers anyone renting in Otago either from private, community, or public landlords (including DCC and Kāinga Ora).

Following our first contact with you, we work through what sort of help is needed, jointly develop plans and work together to find and provide help that can make a difference.

Our service has helped renters with the rising cost of power, homelessness due to a fire, difficulties pulling together a bond, a change in family finances when a partner moves (or is kicked) out and sudden rent increases.

And anyone can make a referral.

Give Megan a call on 027 383-9335 to find out more.

If you would like to support the Mission’s work with a donation, please visit www.givealittle.co.nz and search for The Methodist Mission.