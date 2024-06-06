Otago athletes smash PBs at powerlifting Southland

Lucas Hall, of Dunedin, completes his squat during the Special Olympics Southland power lifting competition in Invercargill. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago athletes had a successful visit to Invercargill recently for the Special Olympics Southland power lifting competition.

Special Olympics Otago power lifting team head coach Fred Doherty said the Otago athletes performed very well in the three-lift squat, bench press and deadlift contest.

In the deadlift, Otago athletes Tyler Harvey, Lucas Hall and Kara Brash achieved personal bests of 105kg.

Ryan Doherty gained a new personal best of 115kg in the bench press.

Ryan Stewart achieved an equal personal best of 155kg in the deadlift, which was higher than his 145kg silver medal win at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin last year.

The next Dunedin competition for the team will be the mainstream Southern powerlifting competition on July 27.

Doherty said another big focus for the athletes this year will be the November Special Olympics Regional Games, taking place in Dunedin.

"They train twice a week all year and are very committed to power lifting."

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz