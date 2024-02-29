Outram showcases summer blooms

Beautiful flowers, lush plants and a chance for community groups to get involved encouraged a great turnout for the recent Outram Garden Club Summer Flower Show.

Showcasing the best summer blooms from gardens across the Taieri, the Outram Flower Show also featured floral entries from schools, and an "amazing" cake stall, show organiser Denise Chaplin said.

"We were delighted to see the involvement from the community — their entries were lovely," she said.

Held at West Taieri Rugby Club, the Summer Flower Show is one of two major events run by the club each year — the Outram Spring Flower Show in September, and the Outram Summer Flower Show in February.

"People are really enjoying taking part in the flower shows — it’s great to have that community interest and involvement," Mrs Chaplin said.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz