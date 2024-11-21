From Paris on a DC3

The eight-member Paris Chamber Players are travelling around New Zealand in a DC3 aeroplane, and will arrive in Dunedin this weekend, ready to perform at Hanover Hall on Sunday. PROMOTIONAL PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A group of eight Parisian musicians are travelling around New Zealand in style, in the midst of an 18-day, 14-stop concert tour.

The Paris Chamber Players, have been flying between centres in a 1942 DC3 aeroplane owned by viola player Mark Oremland.

The group will perform at Dunedin’s Hanover Hall for a concert this Sunday, November 24, at 8pm.

In a press release, organisers said the programme would feature two much-loved classical works from the early 19th century— Beethoven’s Septet and Schubert’s Octet.

The two works, which are rarely presented together, feature a range of instruments, including violin, viola, cello, double bass, horn, bassoon, and clarinet.

The Paris Chamber Players are some of the French capital’s leading orchestra and chamber musicians, including Antoine Degremont (horn), Cyril Garac (violin), Bernard Lanaspeze (double bass), Saori Kurimoto (clarinet), Mark Oremland (viola), Vincent Reynaud (bassoon), Myriam Teillagorry (cello), and Agnes Reverdy (violin).

Tickets for Sunday’s concert are available via Eventfinda, or at the door.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz