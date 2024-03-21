Piano inspires album behind journey home

Los Angeles-based New Zealand musician Greg Johnson has returned for the 1000 Miles tour, which will reach Dunedin this Sunday, March 24. PHOTO: DENNY FANNING

An old American Baldwin piano, bought for $US200 ($NZ330) sight-unseen, is at the heart of the new album Thunder in Fall from Los Angeles-based New Zealand musician Greg Johnson.

The much-loved troubadour has returned home for the 1000 Miles tour of New Zealand to celebrate the album’s release, including a show at Dunedin venue Errick’s this Sunday, March 24, at 5pm.

Speaking by phone to The Star from Kerikeri, Johnson said it was "lovely to be home in New Zealand at this time of year, and I’m excited to share my new music with my loyal fans".

"I’m really pleased with this album. It’s close to the sound I’ve been trying to achieve my whole career," he said.

Buying the Baldwin Piano Co instrument became possible after Johnson was able to move his recording studio to a larger space in an arts district, located in an old factory space in inland Santa Monica.

"There is a really neat arts scene in this space, which has recording and TV and art studios, and a great cafe run by an Australian."

The "beautiful, mellow sound" of the old upright piano inspired a six-month creative burst for Johnson, during which he wrote the entire Thunder in Fall album based around it.

Alongside long-term collaborators, the album also features cameos from legendary English singer Julia Fordham and Grammy award-winning Caribbean guitar virtuoso Steve Katz.

On his 1000 Miles tour, Johnson is alternating performing with a band, and performing as a duo with guitarist Ben King.

Sunday’s Dunedin show will be in the duo format.

The show comprises songs from the Thunder in Fall album, alongside a selection of songs from across his career, drawn from a newly-curated song book of about 90 top tracks.

The 1000 Miles tour comes two years after Johnson’s last tour of New Zealand. He regularly returns to catch up with family, friends, and reconnect with fans.

"I feel very lucky to have fans who have been with me for such a long time. It’s great to have them come along and catch up," he said.

"I really like being out among the people — their responses are fun, and it definitely keeps thing interesting."

During his visit, Johnson is also hoping to dine on seafood at the "amazing" Best Cafe.

