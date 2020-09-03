Picture it

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The exhibition by the Otago Peninsula Artists Group (Open Arts Inc) aims to showcase all the peninsula has to offer.
Mr Hart said the exhibition, which opens on Saturday and runs until September 19, will bring peninsula artists’ work "into the heart of the city". It will be held in two galleries in the Otago Art Society and will include public talks and visitor prizes.
A fundraiser, With Love from the Peninsula, aims to raise money for the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital. The public is welcome to draw on the doodle table, which will later be given to an organisation. PHOTO/REPORT: JESSICA WILSON