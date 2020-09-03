Picture it

PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Drawing on the doodle table while setting up the "Let’s Talk Peninsula" exhibition is (from left) Otago Art Society president Doug Hart, OpenArts Inc chairman Roger Weston, and artists Pauline Bellamy and Anne Baldock.

The exhibition by the Otago Peninsula Artists Group (Open Arts Inc) aims to showcase all the peninsula has to offer.

Mr Hart said the exhibition, which opens on Saturday and runs until September 19, will bring peninsula artists’ work "into the heart of the city". It will be held in two galleries in the Otago Art Society and will include public talks and visitor prizes.

A fundraiser, With Love from the Peninsula, aims to raise money for the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital. The public is welcome to draw on the doodle table, which will later be given to an organisation. PHOTO/REPORT: JESSICA WILSON