Planner hopes cleaning event to be biggest ever

Rubbish in Lindsay Creek, North East Valley, shows why it is on Keep Dunedin Beautiful’s cleanup list. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

Keep Dunedin Beautiful’s new co-ordinator Kelsey Porter is urging people to get involved in the national cleanup week, "helping to keep this amazing city beautiful".

"We are hoping this year’s annual event, Keep New Zealand Beautiful Clean-Up Week, Aotearoa’s largest cleanup event, will be the biggest ever."

This year’s Clean-Up Week runs from September 16-23.

"Don’t stress if you can only give a small amount of your time, every bit helps," Ms Porter said.

All registrations must be completed via the Keep New Zealand Beautiful website. If you are interested in hosting a cleanup with your school, sewing group, friends, sports team, neighbours, work mates or whānau, you can easily create a new cleanup group on the KNZB website at https://www.knzb.org.nz, she explained.

"Participants can join your cleanup group if you have made it public. If making your group public, I recommend naming the event by the location of your cleanup, to make it easier for others to find and join. And remember, there is no group size too small," Ms Porter said.

KNZB offers free cleanup kits (see the website). However, for the sake of the environment, they are encouraging groups to reuse, borrow, or create their own kits.

Keep Dunedin Beautiful has some supplies it can lend to groups. To access these, email keepdunedinbeautiful@dcc.govt.nz.

Free waste pick-up can be arranged. Alternatively, if you only have a few bags, and the landfill is handy to you, you can discard your findings for nothing. For either option, please co-ordinate with Keep Dunedin Beautiful, otherwise you may be charged for disposal.

Ms Porter has listed some areas that have either historically needed tidying or have been actively requested to be cleaned up. They are: Logan Park, Prospect Park, John Wilson Memorial Drive and down the bank towards the beach, along the pathways behind Otago Boys High School, above Olveston (Newington Ave, Queen St), Serpentine Ave (especially the lower portion), Moana Rua Rd, City Rise area along walkways by the golf course, Townley Rd to Donald St along the walkway and Kaikorai Stream either side, along Lindsay Creek and the Water of Leith in North East Valley, Blueskin Rd near the ecosanctuary and approaches to/from landfills.

As well as all Dunedin beaches, cleanups are required for harbour areas.

gillian.vine@thestar.co.nz