PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Theatre critic Birdboot (Dylan Shield, at left) professes his love for Lady Cynthia Muldoon (Rosie Collier) while Inspector Hound (Chris McCombe) watches on in a scene from Tom Stoppard’s

The Playhouse Theatre’s staging of The Real Inspector Hound, directed by Brent Caldwell, follows its tribute 70th anniversary season of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap in May.

The absurdist parody is a play-within-a-play where theatre critics Moon and Birdboot find their lives mixed up with the characters of a new detective play they are reviewing, to deadly effect.

The play runs from tonight until Saturday, December 3, at The Playhouse, with performances at 7pm, plus a Sunday matinee at 2pm.