Podcast sets out to demystify home-schooling

FunSchool is presented by Ōtepoti Dunedin Homeschoolers, a supportive and inclusive community for home-schooling families in Otago.
The group collaborates to create a range of educational and social opportunities that support home-educating families.
"We have so many groups, so many social circles and endless possibilities to interact and make friends."
Co-host June Ward, 15, said the podcast would explore the many strands of home-schooling, including "unschooling", the idea that children can direct their own learning.
"We’ll offer a sneak-peek into the lives of home-schoolers, and how different families approach it to suit their own needs."
FunSchool airs on 105.4FM and 1575AM on Tuesdays at 3pm. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.
A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz
Jeff Harford, Community Liaison, OAR FM