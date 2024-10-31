Podcast sets out to demystify home-schooling

June Ward and Micah Clarke-Prebble co-host FunSchool on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Hosts of a new programme and podcast on OAR FM are seeking to demystify home-schooling through conversations with parents and home-schooled students.

FunSchool is presented by Ōtepoti Dunedin Homeschoolers, a supportive and inclusive community for home-schooling families in Otago.

The group collaborates to create a range of educational and social opportunities that support home-educating families.

FunSchool host Micah Clarke-Prebble, 14, said a commonly held belief that home-schooled students were socially awkward was "misplaced".

"We have so many groups, so many social circles and endless possibilities to interact and make friends."

Co-host June Ward, 15, said the podcast would explore the many strands of home-schooling, including "unschooling", the idea that children can direct their own learning.

"We’ll offer a sneak-peek into the lives of home-schoolers, and how different families approach it to suit their own needs."

FunSchool airs on 105.4FM and 1575AM on Tuesdays at 3pm. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

Jeff Harford, Community Liaison, OAR FM