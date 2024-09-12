Poet returns for third time, staging hit show

Auckland performance poet Nathan Joe returns to the NZYWF to lead Dirty Passports. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin poetry fans will get to enjoy "minorities behaving badly" in Dirty Passports, curated for the NZ Young Writers Festival by Auckland performance poet Nathan Joe.

The award-winning Chinese-New Zealand poet and playwright, named 2020 National Poetry Slam Champion, is looking forward to returning to the festival for the third time.

In his first appearance, he received the Robert Lord residency, and at his next festival, took on the role of festival guest curator.

"Those opportunities were hugely valuable for me — they really threw me a lifeline as a young poet," Joe said.

"Having that space and support as a spoken word performer is priceless."

The show Dirty Passports was conceived in 2021 as a platform for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of colour) storytellers to share the performance stage.

Billed as featuring "your favourite minorities behaving badly", the show has been a hit at festivals in Auckland, Christchurch and Wanaka.

The Dunedin show, to be held this Saturday, 8pm-9pm, at Te Whare o Rukutia, will feature David Eggleton (Rotuma, Tongana, Palagi), Tough Guy (Ngati Porou, Ngāpui), Ruby Macomber (Rotuma, Ngāpui) and Rushi Vyas (South Asia, US). Entry is free.

"I wanted to showcase local poets and was lucky to be able to include [former poet laureate] David Eggleton — his poise, strength and mana are impressive," Joe said.

Each of the other poets also had a great deal to contribute in the poetry showcase-style event.

"In Dirty Passports, the poets give ourselves permission to be bit edgy and irreverent — so it promises to be a lot of fun.

"I encourage people from across all cultures to come and engage with it."

Along with leading Dirty Passports, Joe will also be helping out at the "Show Ponies" immersive workshops for rangatahi, led by Freya Daly Sadgrove.

"Having the opportunity to flex and stretch themselves as poets is going to be fantastic for those young people."

Joe encouraged Dunedin audiences to dive into the NZYWF programme and try something new.

"The three-day format is great — it creates a fantastic buzz and energy around the festival.

"The events are produced and presented by young writers, but it is for everyone. So come and join us."