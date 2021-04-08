Thursday, 8 April 2021

Poppy Day volunteers

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    The Dunedin Returned and Services Association is calling for volunteers to help with the annual Poppy Day collection ahead of Anzac Day.

    This year’s Poppy Day collection will be held on Friday, April 16.

    Locally, the funds will go to the Dunedin RSA Welfare Trust.

    There will be 29 collection stands throughout the city, where people can get a poppy in exchange for a donation.

    For those who do not have cash, there will be a QR code displayed on the stands, which can be scanned by cellphone and will direct donors to the Dunedin RSA Welfare Trust Givealittle page.

    Anyone who is able to help as a volunteer collector is asked to phone 466-4886.

