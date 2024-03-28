Preseason showdown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
ANZ Premiership teams the Northern Mystics, Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic, Mainland Tactix, Central Pulse and Southern Steel played three days of games at the More FM Arena.
Finishing up the tournament, Southern Steel took on Central Pulse in a game that had the Steels at a bit of a disadvantage, and despite a strong showing, the Pulse were leading 22-13 by halftime.
Next month the ANZ Premiership begins in earnest, with the first game scheduled for April 13 between Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic and the Northern Mystics.
Southern Steel will have their first game on Monday, April 15, against Mainland Tactix, at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena.