Preseason showdown

Southern Steel goal attack Georgia Heffernan, left, sets her sights on a long range shot as Central Pulse goal keeper Kelly Jackson and goal defence Parris Mason pay careful attention. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

Stars of netball provided a warm-up taste of the season to come as players from across the country travelled to Dunedin to take part in the Southern Showdown.

ANZ Premiership teams the Northern Mystics, Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic, Mainland Tactix, Central Pulse and Southern Steel played three days of games at the More FM Arena.

Finishing up the tournament, Southern Steel took on Central Pulse in a game that had the Steels at a bit of a disadvantage, and despite a strong showing, the Pulse were leading 22-13 by halftime.

Central Pulse wing defence Kelea Iongi, left, looks for an opening as Southern Steel goal shoot Grace Namana blocks. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

They strengthened their lead during the second half, to finish 49-29.

Next month the ANZ Premiership begins in earnest, with the first game scheduled for April 13 between Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic and the Northern Mystics.

Southern Steel will have their first game on Monday, April 15, against Mainland Tactix, at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena.

