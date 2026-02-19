Pride Month schedule offers diverse mix

Elliot Weir and Meihana Pōtiki-Grayling enjoy a moment in the sun during last year’s Dunedin Pride opening picnic. File photo: Linda Robertson

Dunedin will sparkle this March with a Pride Month calendar that will stretch from the blacksmith's forge to the stars above.

The 2026 programme will offer a diverse mix of events designed to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through art, performance and hands-on creativity.

A "Colours of Pride" self-guided gallery trail at Tūhura Otago Museum will highlight diversity within the natural world and human history exhibitions.

Families can look forward to a unique experience under the planetarium dome as local drag performer Prince Austin presents a drag story time filled with glitz, music and tales for all ages.

Cinema enthusiasts will have the chance to view classic films The Birdcage and Call Me by Your Name at the planetarium.

Each screening will begin with a live tour of the night sky, allowing audiences to experience the wonders of the universe before the movie starts.

The Pride Picnic at the Museum Reserve will be a friendly and colourful afternoon of community with live music and good vibes.

Gaming fans can enjoy the return of queer D&D boardgame night Dungeons and Drag Queens at the Dunedin Models and Games Store.

Those seeking a more physical creative outlet can try their hand at Pridesmith — queer-friendly forging classes at the Gasworks Museum.

Performance will remain a strong pillar of the celebrations, with shows ranging from comedy to the avant-garde.

The Drag Cryptids production will offer a night of artistic protest focused on non-binary and genderqueer performers.

Eclectique! will take over Errick’s venue with a spectacle of burlesque, drag and circus acts from across Aotearoa.

Stand-up lovers can catch the "OutStanding Comedy Lineup" as part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

Revolution! — a staple show of the local drag scene at Yours — will bring the city's best drag artists to a sober, all-ages venue.

A Rainbow Infrastructure Professionals Mixer will be an opportunity for LGBTQIA+ people in the sector to network with like-minded individuals.

The fifth annual Queer Church Service at St Paul's Cathedral will be a non-denominational and interfaith celebration and affirmation.

Sustainability and community care will also be a focus, including a trans and queer clothing swap that will enable people to refresh their wardrobes by exchanging pre-loved items.

— Visit dunedinpride.org.nz for a full list of events.

