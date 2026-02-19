Pets a big influence on major life milestones, survey shows

A new survey has revealed the extent to which pets shape the lives of their owners, dictating everything from daily routines to significant financial and family choices.

Companion animals influence major life decisions for New Zealanders, with some owners even choosing to not have children or return to office-based work because of their pets.

Research commissioned by PD Insurance, with the support of the charity Healthy Pets New Zealand, polled more than 1800 people in November last year.

Findings showed concern for animals directly affected major life milestones, including the 8.3% of respondents who were less likely to have a baby because of their pets.

About 29% were reluctant or unlikely to change a work-from-home situation because of their pet.

Just over half felt the same about holidaying without their pets and just over 18% said concern for their pets influenced decisions to move house.

When asked how they viewed their companion, just over 68% of respondents described them as a member of the family and a touch over 20% said their pet was the equivalent of a child or baby in the family. — Allied Media