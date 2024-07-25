Project set to light up empty space

A projected frame from the new installation by Dunedin-based video artist David Green, entitled Singular-Plural, which opens with a live gig tomorrow night at 343 George St. Image: David Green

Dunedin video artist David Green has had to borrow multiple projectors to gather the 16 he needs for his new video installation Singular-Plural.

Along with his own collection of projectors, Green has borrowed devices from theatre studies at the University of Otago and Dunedin School of Art in order to fill the space at 343 George St with giant images exploring the nature of interdependence.

"My Singular-Plural installation looks at not only the interdependence of humans with other humans, but also with the biosphere — all of the life-forms that we are part of and depend on," Green said.

The images reflect concepts that Green, an artist with past experience in the fields of film and television, has been modelling during the past 10 years.

He is working towards a PhD exploring the concept of "disarticulate cinema" through the University of Otago department of languages and cultures.

The installation uses the projectors to coat the interior of the historic shop space, interrupt sculptures and burst out the windows with moving images.

"The space is great for the work. It has a mezzanine level, as well as columns and elaborate features that all provide an interesting canvas for projecting the images on to," he said.

"Walking through the space will enable visitors to explore the narrative between the images."

In addition, some of the images will be projected on to a 9m x 3m screen, hand-crocheted using mohair by Dunedin artist and musician Ro Rushton-Green.

Green, who is Rushton-Green’s proud parent, is delighted with their "amazing efforts", finding time in a busy schedule over several months to crochet the giant screen.

"Ro is a sound artist, musician, and co-owner of RdC cafe — so has had to find spare moments to do the crochet work," Green said.

"I am thrilled with how it has turned out, and the mohair catches the light exactly as I hoped it would.

"It has been very nice to work closely with them on this exhibition."

Rushton-Green is also a member of Dunedin improv jazz band Piecemeal, which will perform at the opening of the Singular-Plural installation tomorrow at 6.30pm.

The event will be a family affair, with Green’s daughter Saskia Rushton-Green helping out with the opening night event.

The Singular-Plural installation is Green’s fourth project with the support of the Dunedin Dream Brokerage scheme, which connects artists with owners of inner-city properties to enable creative use of empty shop spaces.

"This will be my third installation in the 343 George St space, and as I have grown more familiar with it, I have expanded my work into more and more of the space," Green said.

"I am very grateful to be able to display my work in such a lovely, historic space."

Green’s Singular-Plural installation runs at 343 George St from tomorrow to August 4, and is open in the evenings, from dusk until 10pm.

Entry is free and everyone is welcome to pop in for a look.

