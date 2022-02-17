Pupils adjusting to forced bus changes

School buses and a potential bus stop change were discussed at the latest Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board meeting.

The meeting was held virtually on February 10.

Otago Regional Council staff Frederique Gulcher, Abbey Chamberlain and Charlotte Flaherty updated board members on its bus services.

Otago Road Services, which operated many school services, closed last year which led to "gaps in connectivity for some students," Ms Gulcher said.

Council staff had been working to fill some of the gaps and were able to make minor tweaks and extensions to some routes.

This month route 40C was extended to support pupils travelling from Green Island or transferring at Green Island to reach King’s and Queen’s High Schools.

Ms Chamberlain said duplicate services in the morning and afternoon had already been added.

The 77 service, which ran from Mosgiel to the centre city, was also popular with pupils and working well.

Although the council routes did not offer the same "door-to-door" service as Otago Road Services, people were adjusting well to the change and feedback from parents and pupils had been positive, Ms Chamberlain said.

Later, Ms Flaherty updated the board on an issue in Doon St.

"Doon St is the end of the Mosgiel loop and when the bus drops people there it has to make a three-point turn," she said.

It was a narrow street and the turning action was causing some damage, so the council wanted to potentially move the bus stop to Hagart-Alexander Dr.

Board member Brian Peat supported the idea but was concerned whether cars would have enough room to pass a parked bus in Hagart-Alexander Dr.

There were also no pedestrian crossings in the drive, he said.

Staff wanted to hear feedback from board members and the community.



JESSICA.WILSON@thestar.co.nz



