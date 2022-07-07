Pupils experience science, nature

Olivia Ellis (17, left) and Ella Sneddon (17) measure light intensity during a trip to Orokonui Ecosanctuary. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Amid the peaceful splendour of Orokonui Ecosanctuary, pupils from Taieri College practise the scientific method.

Teacher Ryan Fitzgerald said a recent trip to the sanctuary was not only about experiencing native flora and fauna, but also understanding the challenges of conducting experiments.

Pupil Olivia Ellis said one of the experiments was using light meters to measure intensity.

"We are seeing if, as the light intensity increases, if the stomata density of the leaf increases or decreases."

The pupils were investigating plants including broadleaf (kapuka), peppertree (horopito) and five finger (whauwhaupaku).

Orokonui Ecosanctuary educator Taylor Davies-Colley said the trip was designed to fit in with National Certificate of Educational Achievement standards.

The aim was to give pupils the confidence to carry out science in the real world.

"So we are trying to think about experimental design, about doing good science, about asking questions of the world."

The programme focused on plants and how plants react to the world around them.

It was also a chance to think about wider environmental issues.

"With a changing environment and a changing world, how will our native plants respond."

The college trip was an example of the types of educational experiences the ecosanctuary would find more difficult to provide since losing $70,000 of Ministry of Education funding on July 1.

"We really value the work we do," Mr Davies-Colley said.

"The loss of funding will make it harder to run programs like this."

If the ecosanctuary was not able to secure alternative funding, it might mean a higher price for pupils.

"Which is something that we are going to do everything in our power to avoid."

The real message to the community was the ecosanctuary wanted to continue to connect with pupils and teachers.

"The programme isn't about making money or anything, it's about, you know, supporting teachers, and supporting these students," Mr Davies-Colley said.

