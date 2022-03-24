Pupils now able to be in triathlon

Participants in last year's Otago Virtual Triathlon complete the 1.5km row in Forsyth Barr Stadium. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

School friends and workmates can team up to complete a triathlon at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The Otago Virtual Triathlon is back for its second year and this time high school pupils can get involved.

"Last year we ran a two-day event for business teams and this year we’ve added a two-day event for intermediate and secondary school teams," Sport Otago event and project co-ordinator Isaac Smith said.

The school event will be held on March 28 and 29, followed by the businesses on March 30 and 31.

People compete in teams of three — or school pupils can take part individually — to bike 3km, row 1.5km and run 1.5km.

Stationary bikes and rowing machines will be set up at the east end of the stadium and people will run around the field.

The day will be split into 30-minute time slots and teams can choose when they participate.

Six teams, or individuals, could compete in each time slot, Smith said.

"So if they wish for it just to be their school present at that time it can be."

Smith said schools were invited to take part this year since many other events and activities had been cancelled in recent months due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event was originally scheduled for later in the year but was moved forward since, he said.

"We just saw it as a safe way to get students and businesses out and active in the current climate."

Last year’s virtual triathlon went well and organisers were hoping to get double the amount of business teams involved this year.

There had been a good uptake from schools — so far about 50 teams and about 30 individuals had registered.

He hoped the event could also be held in the Waitaki, Clutha and Central regions, Smith said.

For more information or to register, go to the Sport Otago website.