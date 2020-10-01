Thursday, 1 October 2020

Pupils request club and play equipment

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    School pupils who spoke at the Otago Peninsula Community Board meeting were (back from left)...
    School pupils who spoke at the Otago Peninsula Community Board meeting were (back from left) Broad Bay School pupils Eli Fox (10), Anika Biggin (10) and Noah Baty (12), Portobello School pupils Josh North (11) and Kotomiyo Cowell (11), and (front from left) Macandrew Bay School pupils Hunter McLean (10), Lila Galloway (10), Isla Scott (9) and Ashling Coffey (9). PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON
    A youth club and better playground equipment is high on the priority list for Otago Peninsula pupils.

    The Otago Peninsula Community Board invited pupils from Broad Bay, Portobello and Macandrew Bay schools to speak at its meeting last week.

    Board members wanted to hear what the pupils thought were positive and negative about their area, and what they would like to see implemented.

    A common theme among the presentations was the need for a youth club, better playground equipment, and more activities for residents.

    Also on the wish list was drive-in movie nights, markets, a water slide, cleaner public toilets, a Halloween party and a dog park.

    Dunedin City Councillor Andrew Whiley said the council was looking at playgrounds and encouraged the pupils to share their ideas.

    They would send their thoughts to board chairman Paul Pope.

    Mr Pope suggested the schools work together to get more information about a youth club, and contact him again.

    Portobello principal Mel Jewiss thanked the board for its work and for inviting the pupils to speak.

