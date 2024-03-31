Sunday, 31 March 2024

Rainbow-coloured T-shirts show support

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star

    Woof! owner Josh Thomas, left, and staff members Liam Hoffman and Jamiema Lorimer showcase rainbow T-shirts that will help encourage acceptance. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    A colourful T-shirt could help encourage acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community at locations across the city.

    About 100 T-shirts featuring a rainbow-coloured beer glass have been sold over the counter recently at Dunedin bar Woof!, in Moray Pl.

    Owner Josh Thomas said the limited-edition T-shirts were provided free of charge by Emerson’s Brewery, possibly inspired by the bar’s involvement in discussions about installing a rainbow crossing at the intersection of Stuart St and Moray Pl, spearheaded by former co-owner Dudley Benson.

    "I think they were quite inspired by the rainbow crossing kaupapa."

    Funds raised by the sale of the T-shirts will be used to create a printed rainbow logo that can be provided free of charge to retail stores and businesses to show they are a queer-friendly location.

    Mr Thomas said he was inspired by a recent visit to Melbourne where many shops had signs saying they welcomed all genders and identities.

    He was also impressed by a sign outside Bike House Dunedin which displays a progress pride flag with the words "everyone is welcome here".

    The aim was to create something that would be a visible message of inclusion.

    "The reason for it is that when you are a queer person wandering down the street, it’s very meaningful to see that show of support.

    "Even if you already know you are welcome there, it just means a lot, and these symbols and these messages really do make you feel you are in the right place."

    Once all the T-shirts were sold, the aim would be to use the funds to provide the stickers at no cost to businesses.

    "We might have to do a few different versions, but ideally it will be a permanent window transfer.

    "But there may be other options if people literally don’t have a window."

    The original T-shirt design was by Luke Johnston.

