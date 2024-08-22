Record entries for KDB awards

Mayor Jules Radich (right) presents the Best School Project Award award to (from left) Fairfield School teacher Dean Gordon, pupils Alex Matheson, 12, Jesse Pellowe, 11, Hudson Ryder, 12, and Madeline Cook, 13, at the Dunedin Art Gallery, last Friday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

More than 150 people, representing 62 schools, businesses, community groups and individuals, gathered on Friday to learn who won the 2024 Keep Dunedin Beautiful Awards, presented by Mayor Jules Radich.

Following an opening karakia by Doug Ditfort, KDB chairwoman Mandy Mayhem welcomed those present, saying: "These awards celebrate and honour those who are committed to beautifying our city and caring for the environment through volunteer action and sustainable business practices."

Ms Mayhem was delighted a record number of entries had been received this year, with several choices securing multiple nominations.

Appearing twice on the podium was Alex Matheson, 12, runner-up in the Jan Tucker Award for pest trapping with his father.

A year 7 pupil at Fairfield School, Alex returned to the stage with his classmates when they were awarded the Dunedin Amenities Society Best School Award. The pupils maintain the 1km walking path near their school and have a predator patrol squad to manage the path.

This would not have been possible without the support of Fulton Hogan, whose "exceptional collaboration" with Fairfield School resulted in the company winning the Spiralis Consultancy Sustainable Business Awards. Fulton Hogan constructed and paid for the walking track along their property boundary, creating a safe route for tamariki to reach school.

The Full Court Family won the Jan Tucker Award for multiple rubbish-collection efforts.

Winner of the individual category, the Pod Award, was David Robins, "a tireless member" of volunteer group Task Force Green since 2016, during which he has given an estimated 1500 days of his time to the group.

The Taylor Community Pride Shield Award went to Switch — Idea Services, a day base for people with intellectual disabilities. Switch was the recipient of nine nominations for its weekly litter collection.

Guest speaker Jackie Bannon, of Dunedin’s The Bowling Club, which sells $4 meals, and Mr Ditfort received special awards.