Refugee one step closer to safety

A young man, who has spent years in fear because of his sexuality, is now one step closer to safety through the efforts of a local charity.

The Starfish Collective has been working to secure his escape from a small Somali town, where he faced the threat of persecution and the risk of death due to being gay.

Trustee Kirsteen McLay said the young man, whom she called Mohammad to protect his identity, had been able to leave Somalia for Egypt.

"He was very nervous about leaving Somalia.

"He seemed to think the government would catch him at the airport or something, but he got out so we are delighted with that result."

Mohammad was now living in Cairo and the next step was applying to the United Nations Refugee Agency for a UNHCR file number.

This required speaking to an interviewing committee who would still likely be Egyptian and Muslim, which meant he felt he needed to be careful about revealing his sexuality.

"But he can say that he’s fleeing conflict in Somalia because there are a lot of people fleeing Somalia from conflict at present."

In the meantime, he would also try to find work in Cairo as he did not know how long it might take to receive a UNHCR file number.

The file number was needed before the Starfish Collective could apply to bring Mohammad to Dunedin under the Community Organisation Refugee Sponsorship programme.

The necessary funds for a passport, for the plane ticket and for several months’ living expenses for Mohammad had been raised thanks to the generosity of the local Dunedin LGBTI community, Ms McLay said.

She in particular highlighted the fundraising efforts of Jack Brazil and Dunedin drag queen Ann Arki.

She also thanked lawyer Rachel Brazil who provided a large amount of money towards helping Mohammad.

