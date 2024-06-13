Regent Music sale returns

Regent Theatre Music & Entertainment Sale co-ordinator Mark Burrows shows some of the tens of thousands of music-related items going for bargain prices in next week’s sale, to be held at the theatre. Photo: Brenda Harwood

A dedicated team of volunteers is working hard to sort and price a mountain of music material in preparation for next week’s giant Regent Theatre Music & Entertainment Sale.

Tens of thousands of music-related items, including CDs, vinyl albums and singles, DVDs, sheet music, music books, and a few instruments, will be snapped up for bargain prices at the sale, to be held next Friday, June 21, from 10am-6pm on the Regent Theatre stage.

Regent Theatre Music & Entertainment Sale co-ordinator Mark Burrows said last year’s sale had been a big success, and even more music-related material would be available this year — partly due to a couple of donations of large collections.

"We have an incredible selection of music on CD and vinyl, in all genres, including 78s and 45s, which will definitely be of interest to some people," Mr Burrows said.

There would be "well over" 10,000 vinyl records available, as well as 10,000 CDs, 1000 music DVDs, and about 2000 movie DVDs.

"Our sheet music is always really popular, and we have plenty of that to go around."

Mr Burrows was looking forward to welcoming the "crate divers" — keen vinyl collectors known for flipping through crates of second-hand records, and other eager music fans.

"They do get very excited about the sale, which is always fun to see," he said.

There would be a huge selection of items available for bargain hunters, with the vast majority costing $1 or $2, and more valuable items individually priced.

"We have some real gems for sale as well, including a pristine early pressing of Bob Dylan’s Highway 61 Revisited, as well as vinyl from Pete Seeger to Supertramp and Pink Floyd."

Mr Burrows said the Music & Entertainment Sale attracted a "really interesting cross section" of people with an interest in music.

It was also a nice chance for people to visit the theatre and experience browsing through the musical items on the Regent stage. Access can be arranged for people with disabilities.

