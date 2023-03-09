Relocation prompts upgrade for radio station

Evan Parry House in Princes St, Dunedin. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A new location for Dunedin Community House is a chance for a local radio station to fully embrace the digital age.

Oar FM station manager Lesley Paris said the move to Evan Parry House was a chance for the community radio station to conduct its largest ever project, relocating and upgrading the station.

"Because it is so expensive just to move and rewire and re-cable all the equipment that we have, we are taking the opportunity to upgrade to digital studio equipment."

The upgrade included purchasing a digital broadcasting system from audio specialists Wheatstone.

A key factor was choosing a system designed to be simple for volunteer broadcasters with varying abilities to use.

"We want to make it not too daunting for them, and so the profile of the console is not so overwhelming."

The new studio would enable more flexible studio use for pre-recording interviews in person, via Zoom or phone calls.

"Part of the digital equipment is that it is easier to access from various places, so we don’t have to be right in the studio to be able to make any adjustments."

More people had become interested in creating podcasts which enabled the station to reach different audiences alongside the radio broadcasts.

"We are really proud of how we are able to get programmes out there in a lot of different ways."

The upgrade was anticipated to cost about $275,000, she said.

The station is owned by The Hills Radio Trust and funds for the upgrade include a minimum of $60,000 from the radio trust and a $90,000 grant from the Otago Community Trust.

The trust was applying to other funding organisations for further grants, and was in the early stages of planning public fundraising activities,

such as a Givealittle fundraising campaign.

The radio station would still broadcast on its 105.4FM and 1575AM signals, Ms Paris said.

"It is just the broadcasting equipment internally in the station that is going digital."

The installation was anticipated to be completed by April.

"We are aiming to keep broadcasting and have a seamless changeover to the new site."

