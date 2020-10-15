Residents plan to support each other by casting votes together

Dale Pene-Smith. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Every vote counts, so Corstorphine residents will cast theirs together.

Corstorphine Community Hub co-ordinator Dale Pene-Smith said voting, especially for the first time, can be daunting, so she was organising for a group of residents to go together.

They planned to meet on Saturday, walk down to the nearest polling booth at Caversham Harrier and Athletics Club, vote, and then have a coffee.

Ms Pene-Smith said they would discuss the different party policies, the Cannabis Legalisation and Control referendum and the End of Life Choice referendum beforehand.

She expected about 15 people to turn up, including seven first-time voters.

She knew of a few people who wanted to vote but would not want to do it by themselves.

Often people were "too scared to go by yourself but get in a group and you’re away laughing".

The athletics club was close to the community hub, both in Middleton Rd, which made it easy to vote.

If there was not a spot in Corstorphine, Ms Pene-Smith thought a lot of people would not travel elsewhere to vote.

She felt people were more interested in this year’s election because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and how the Labour and National parties dealt with it.

"If Covid hadn’t [have] happened I don’t think there would be as much interest."

A lot of the people in the area were beneficiaries, and they would likely vote for whatever party gave them the best option, she said.

They would also look at the politician and how they represented themselves, she said.