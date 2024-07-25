Response group aware of complex challenges

Otago Peninsula Community Response Group co-ordinator Lox Kellas says there are a range of challenges for settlements on the peninsula. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The diverse challenges faced by settlements on the Otago Peninsula means there will not be a one-size-fits-all solution in an emergency.

Otago Peninsula Community Response Group co-ordinator Lox Kellas said the range of events listed in the civil defence portfolio for the area included landslips, a tsunami or an earthquake.

Extremely high winds having the potential to knock trees over will be another challenge for the area.

Slips after a heavy rain event have the potential to close off roads.

"There is limited access to the peninsula. There’s two routes — there’s the high road and the low road, and there is only one cross-road, really, so parts of the peninsula could be cut off for protracted periods of time."

Slips have occurred previously, such as a major slip near Irvine Rd.

"Between Glenfalloch and Dunedin, there was a major slip there ...

"There was a massive chunk came out, and it went right across the road and it took a long time to clear."

The Portobello Bowling Club houses a civil defence mainframe radio, as well as jerkins and paperwork needed for emergencies.

The club’s location next to the Fire and Emergency New Zealand station means there will be good liaison with emergency services.

The Otago Peninsula Community Board has also bought a portable radio that can be used during emergency responses, Mr Kellas said.

Spanning over about 30km in length, and home to distinct communities both on the coast and in the hills, the peninsula could be affected by emergency events in different places.

"You’ve got to be flexible enough to be able to get as close as possible to the event, and then establish your control point there, and start to feed that information back to the city."

Encompassing rural and semi-rural areas, some quite isolated, the preparedness of individual households becomes a vital component.

"What is your plan to evacuate your house in an emergency event?

"How long can you look after yourself for?"

In an emergency event there are three critical elements, shelter, warmth and food, he said.

"Everybody should have a plan, everybody should have a kit to sustain them for two to three days."

When an emergency event occurs, the stress levels increase, and that is when Mr Lox encourages using the SAP system — stop, assess and plan.

"There’s an old adage they say in the fire services, if you take the fire helmet off, you put the cabbage on, and things go wrong."